Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Douglas Axe
Photo provided by Doug Axe.
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

moon-and-earth
Photo credit: NASA.
Latest

The Story of the Discovery of the Beginning of All Things

Terrell Clemmons
April 14, 2026
Cosmology, Intelligent Design
3
Categories
Cosmology
Intelligent Design
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

Until the mid 20th century, the prevailing scientific narrative said that the universe was eternal and that the features we observe came about through slow, gradual, materialistic changes. As Carl Sagan intoned in the opening segment of his popular 1980s PBS series Cosmos, “The Cosmos is all that is, or ever was, or ever will be.”

But is it?

The Eternal Sagan

While Sagan’s claim is overly grandiose — wouldn’t he himself have to be eternal to know these things? — had he made the claim in, say, 1910, he would have at least been correct to say that science operated on the premise that the universe had always existed. Perhaps he could have said “For all we know, the universe is all that is, or ever was, or ever will be.”

But science advanced dramatically beginning in the early 20th century. The self-existing-universe paradigm was discarded by the 1970s for the Big Bang model, which holds that the entire universe, including matter and energy and space and time (also called spacetime), began to exist at a zero point in finite history and has been expanding ever since. Until this zero point, nothing material existed.

The human story of this 20th-century paradigm shift is fascinating, but the empirical findings that drove it are even more so. They are — dare I say — captivating. The Story of Everything, which we’ve been discussing here at Science and Culture Today, relates both the human narrative of the shift and the stunning discoveries that propelled it forward. The upcoming theatrical documentary relates more than just these developments, but that story alone is enough to captivate your mind with the wonder of it all.

Click here to display content from YouTube.
Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy.

Open "The Story of Everything | Official Trailer" directly

It is worth noting that the Big Bang model (also called the standard model) had been incorporated into textbooks by 1980, when the first episode of Cosmos aired. Surely Carl Sagan would have known the standard consensus of that time. But neither his 1980s Cosmos, nor its 2014 reboot with Neil deGrasse Tyson, quite <ahem> follows that science.

Talking About Worldview

When I talk about worldview, one point I try to hammer on is that “Everything starts with origins.” Is the universe we find ourselves inhabiting eternal and self-existing? Or did it have a beginning? I try to drive this point home because, ultimately, how we interpret our world in the present traces back to what we believe about origins. That goes for everyone, including celebrity scientists.

Twentieth-century cosmology has produced evidence to bear on that foundational question, and The Story of Everything brings you a clearer picture of it. Watch for it in theaters April 30–May 6. See here for theaters, showtimes, and to buy group and individual tickets.

© Discovery Institute