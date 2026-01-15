James Tour at Rice University and I just released a new video, reviewing recent experimental evidence for evolution:

I have been emphasizing the importance of levels of confidence in scientific evidence. Medicine has a well-developed hierarchy of clinical evidence, because medicine is life-or-death science.

Other fields of science need a greater appreciation for levels of confidence in evidence — not all evidence is equal! The evidence that is most often presented in support of evolution (i.e., the fossil record and homology) fails to meet the criteria for providing confidence. The evidence that provides the most confidence is prospective, repeatable, experimental studies of evolution.

In this video and in the prior video that I did with Professor Tour (below) we review many recent experimental evolution studies. They all show that evolution is a very constrained process, incapable of innovating.