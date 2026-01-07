Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

2560px-Apismelliferacarnicaworkerhoneycomb2
Photo credit: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/e/e3/Apis_mellifera_carnica_worker_honeycomb_2.jpg.
Latest

In Peru, Bees Are Granted the Right to Life

Wesley J. Smith
January 7, 2026
Bioethics, Human Exceptionalism, Zoology
2
Categories
Bioethics
Human Exceptionalism
Zoology
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

The rights of nature movement has been more successful than the animal rights movement. Geological features such as rivers, but few animals, have been granted rights.

But now in a merger of sorts of these worldviews, stingless bees have been granted rights in two local ordinances in Peru. From the Smithsonian Magazine story:

Under the new laws, stingless bees now have the fundamental right to exist and flourish in a healthy environment, without pollution, habitat loss, climate change, human activity or other threats getting in the way of their survival. Humans can also file lawsuits on the insects’ behalf.

So, in essence, bees have been granted a right to life. PETA must be dancing a jig.

Also, notice the global warming angle. A focus on indigenous peoples is currently standard in nature rights advocacy. But as more laws are passed granting rights to nature, eventually that will become the justification for multitudinous lawsuits against fossil fuel companies, mining interests, and other industries — and governments — deemed to be villains in temperature increases. And virtually anyone will be allowed to bring such cases. Imagine the lawfare possibilities.

The nature rights movement is primarily anti-capitalist — despite the mess many socialist countries make of their environments. It is also misanthropic because it reduces humans to just another animal. But step by step and inch by inch, it is gaining momentum.

It is not as if nature or animals need to be granted rights in order to be protected robustly. For example, in the U.S., bald eagles are a protected species. It is against the law to cause their death or disturb their nests. This law brought our national symbol back from near extinction to a thriving species: no “rights” necessary.

Cross-posted at National Review.

Wesley J. Smith

Chair and Senior Fellow, Center on Human Exceptionalism
Wesley J. Smith is Chair and Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute’s Center on Human Exceptionalism. Wesley is a contributor to National Review and is the author of 14 books, in recent years focusing on human dignity, liberty, and equality. Wesley has been recognized as one of America’s premier public intellectuals on bioethics by National Journal and has been honored by the Human Life Foundation as a “Great Defender of Life” for his work against suicide and euthanasia. Wesley’s most recent book is Culture of Death: The Age of “Do Harm” Medicine, a warning about the dangers to patients of the modern bioethics movement.
Benefiting from Science & Culture Today?
Support the Center for Science and Culture and ensure that we can continue to publish counter-cultural commentary and original reporting and analysis on scientific research, evolution, neuroscience, bioethics, and intelligent design.

© Discovery Institute