How Your Brain Points to Divine Design

It’s a simple point, but with profound implications. From the new God Proofs video series for young people, it’s the latest episode, “How Common Sense Points to God.” Consider that human technology in every form is outstripped in sophistication by the object we all carry around in our heads. That the human brain is the product of chance and necessity, not intelligent design, defies common sense. It could only have been the design of a “super-intellect.” An early commenter at YouTube asks, “More like these. My kids loved it.” Watch:

