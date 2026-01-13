By now, you may have heard about some of the problems facing the field of origin-of-life research. Maybe you’ve come across Dr. James Tour making the argument that origin-of-life researchers are nowhere near their goal of creating life in a lab or proving a chemical evolutionary scenario for the origin of life. On today’s ID the Future, we hear from another expert in origin-of-life chemistry and prebiotic synthesis: Dr. Edward Peltzer. Host Casey Luskin begins a conversation with Peltzer about the significant chemical hurdles facing origin-of-life research, specifically regarding the synthesis of biological building blocks.

In this first half of the conversation, Peltzer explains that while amino acids can be produced in experiments or found on meteorites, they are often consumed by side reactions that create non-living tar rather than functional proteins. He highlights how natural processes lead to racemic mixtures and chaotic branching, which are fundamentally incompatible with the precise, homochiral structures required for life. As for life allegedly beginning in “some warm little pond” as Darwin had hoped, Peltzer points out that water-based environments actually hinder the formation of long molecular chains because they promote decomposition through hydrolysis. Ultimately, says Peltzer, without the active management found in living cells, organic chemistry tends to move toward degradation rather than biological complexity. Which is bad news indeed for those who claim that life originated through a chemical evolutionary process.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation. Look for Part 2 next!

Dig Deeper