Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

Christmas-books
Image Credit: magdal3na - Adobe Stock.
Latest

Discovering Intelligent Design: For Christmas, Give the Gift of Learning

Science and Culture
November 26, 2025
Faith & Science, Intelligent Design
1
Categories
Faith & Science
Intelligent Design
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

You can’t go wrong at Christmas by giving friends and loved ones the gift of learning. Our Discovery Institute Press 2025 gift catalog is out now and we at the Center for Science and Culture are there for you: help others discover the design in life and in the cosmos.

Or add to your own appreciation of this special season by diving deeper into the evidence for intelligent design yourself. For now, many of our books are featured at up to 40 percent off! Find the full catalog here. We’re able to offer these discounts through December 15, 2025, only! If you use the links in our catalog, you’ll also be helping to support Discovery Institute. Thank you!

Note: Tax and shipping charges apply, shipping may not be available outside the United States, and you may not be able to combine different items from the list in the same shopping cart.

© Discovery Institute