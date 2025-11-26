You can’t go wrong at Christmas by giving friends and loved ones the gift of learning. Our Discovery Institute Press 2025 gift catalog is out now and we at the Center for Science and Culture are there for you: help others discover the design in life and in the cosmos.

Or add to your own appreciation of this special season by diving deeper into the evidence for intelligent design yourself. For now, many of our books are featured at up to 40 percent off! Find the full catalog here. We’re able to offer these discounts through December 15, 2025, only! If you use the links in our catalog, you’ll also be helping to support Discovery Institute. Thank you!

Note: Tax and shipping charges apply, shipping may not be available outside the United States, and you may not be able to combine different items from the list in the same shopping cart.