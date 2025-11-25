Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

a-1940s-style-american-kitchen-green-generative-ai-stockpack-552602049-stockpack-adobestock
A 1940s style American kitchen, green. Generative AI
Image Credit: Sunshower Shots - Adobe Stock
Latest

As an Idea, the “Anthropocene” Era Is Dead

Science and Culture
November 25, 2025
Geology, Historical Sciences
3
Categories
Geology
Historical Sciences
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

Back in the 1980s, the idea of calling the geological period from 1950 onward by a new name began to take root. In 2000, atmospheric chemist Paul J. Crutzen and diatom researcher Eugene F. Stoermer popularized the name “Anthropocene” and their turn-of-the-millennium timing was certainly good.

In itself, the idea was hardly new. To mark the human influence on the planet’s history, we already have the Holocene epoch:

Holocene Epoch, younger of the two formally recognized epochs that constitute the Quaternary Period and the latest interval of geologic time, covering approximately the last 11,700 years of Earth’s history. The sediments of the Holocene, both continental and marine, cover the largest area of the globe of any epoch in the geologic record, but the Holocene is unique because it is coincident with the late and post-Stone Age history of humankind. The influence of humans is of world extent and is so profound that it seems appropriate to have a special geologic name for this time.

Britannica

According to Britannica, Holocene was proposed in 1867 and officially endorsed in 1969 by the U.S. Commission on Stratigraphic Nomenclature.

Anthropocene (“Recent Age of Man”) Would Begin with Rock n’ Roll

It would have been the only epoch in geology with a calendar year beginning. No more of this vague “The Cretaceous is a geological period that began 145 million years ago and ended 66 million years ago” with the extinction of the dinosaurs and a large proportion of other life on Earth. 

Now we have… 1950. The New York Yankees won the World Series in 1950. And people would be free to obsess about everything we’ve heard about in modern media since then as part of what’s “destroying the planet.”

Ironically, in a world where pundits regularly accuse us all of being too anthropocentric, too concerned only with human events, the naming of a new geological epoch would enshrine that view forever in science. Maybe the next epoch could begin on July 1, 2060, to commemorate an important global climate or peace initiative…

Well, the Geologists Weren’t Having It

At Aeon, Ville Lähde explains,

In early March 2024, an expert panel of the International Commission on Stratigraphy (ICS) had a vote to settle a question that had vexed geologists for years: are we living in the Anthropocene, ‘the human age’? The result of the vote was a clear negative. In the realm of geological disciplines, the debate that endured for decades is basically over. 

Are you Confusedocene?,” November 6, 2025

Lähde regrets the decision. But, readers be warned, he also mentions “Capitalocene,” “Anglocene,” and “Plantationocene,” which were awaiting their chance in the wings. The geologists had likely suspected that…

Cross-posted at Mind Matters News.

© Discovery Institute