Tonight, our colleague Dr. Geoffrey Simmons returns to the always-entertaining late night radio program Coast to Coast AM, which has quite a footprint at 2.75 million listeners. He’ll be on from 10 pm to midnight Pacific time. With host George Noory, Simmons will be talking about his books, including Billions of Missing Links and What Darwin Didn’t Know, and more. Find your local station here.

From the show description:

Board-certified internist and lecturer Geoffrey Simmons will discuss multiple facets of Intelligent Design, as well as aspects of consciousness, and his thoughts about Darwin and what he didn’t know. According to Simmons, consciousness cannot arise through evolution.

He tells us, “My patients have contacted me from all over the world having heard me on this show on previous occasions.” Find Dr. Simmons’s regular series for Science and Culture Today, “Doctor’s Diary,” here.