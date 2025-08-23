Materialistic Science Resembles a Tower of Babel

On a classic episode of ID the Future, I ring up author and philosopher David Berlinski in Paris to discuss his book Science After Babel. Berlinski is at his cultivated best as we discuss everything from the biblical Tower of Babel as a metaphor for modern materialistic science, to his friendship with the brilliant and colorful French intellectual Marcel Schützenberger, a world-class mathematician who was self-taught and, as we learn here, came within a hair’s breadth of being swept up in the Chinese Revolution. Berlinski also reflects on the seminal 1966 WISTAR symposium, which laid out some mathematical challenges to Darwinism, challenges that Berlinski says remain unanswered to this day. At the same time, Berlinski gives the devil — here Darwinism — its due.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a three-part conversation. Look for Parts 2 and 3 in upcoming episodes.

Dig Deeper

Order your copy of Berlinski’s Science After Babel.

Watch Stephen Meyer interview David Berlinski about the limits of Darwinism: