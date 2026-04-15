Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

Stephen-Meyer
Photo credit: Fathom Entertainment.
Latest

Director Eric Esau on Working with Dr. Stephen Meyer, and More

Andrew McDiarmid
April 14, 2026
Cosmology, Faith & Science, Intelligent Design
3
Categories
Cosmology
Faith & Science
Intelligent Design
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NASA’s recent Artemis II mission pushed the limits of human possibility with a record-breaking crewed trip to the moon. Movies like Project Hail Mary and Disclosure Day are exploring the intriguing idea of extraterrestrial life. The U.S. government promises to release a trove of UFO data in the near future. It’s a great time to be asking the big questions about the universe! On a new episode of ID the Future, I welcome Eric Esau to the show to discuss his latest film, The Story of Everything, a cinematic exploration of the scientific evidence for a mind behind the universe. The film brings the arguments of Dr. Stephen Meyer’s book Return of the God Hypothesis to life through stunning footage and cutting-edge animation, as well as engaging interviews with over 20 scientists and scholars, including Dr. Meyer himself.

A Multi-Year Journey

Esau describes the multi-year journey that led to The Story of Everything, including the challenges of bringing complex scientific arguments to the screen in a way that is appealing for audiences. He explains how he and his team crafted the unique look and feel of the movie, from the set design that inspired both a mid-century and a timeless look, to the innovative cinematography, rousing musical score, and cutting-edge animation that bring the scientific arguments to life. Esau also describes what it was like to work with Stephen Meyer: “He comes from this world of knowledge as a scholar, and I come from this world of filmmaking and making things entertaining and exciting and interesting,” Esau recalls, “so we were able to…go back and forth…in a really cool way.” 

Prior to The Story of Everything, Esau was best known for the docu-narrative feature film The Heart of Man, which screened internationally in 800 theaters across 30 countries. He also directed the award-winning documentary Rape for Profit, executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith. Through his production company Mew Studios, he has directed documentaries and commercials for international brands like Amazon, Microsoft, and Costco. His latest film, Saturn, an original narrative feature which he wrote and directed, is currently in the festival circuit. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Dig Deeper

  • Interested in bringing a group to your local theater to see The Story of EverythingGet details here!
  • Learn about the cast and filmmakers at the movie’s website.
  • Watch the trailer below:

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