Getting Out Truth Around Mainstream News

In July, Center for Science and Culture (CSC) Associate Director Dr. Casey Luskin had an exceptionally well-timed op-ed in the New York Post, calling out the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History for distorting the evidence on human evolution. His piece detailed the groundbreaking evidence obscured in the notes of a peer-reviewed Nature paper — evidence that humans are 15 percent genetically different from chimpanzees. Luskin’s op-ed — complete with photographs — refuted claims made in various displays throughout the Human Origins Fossil Hall.

Your Friends, the Mainstream Media

This was a major accomplishment, considering how intelligent design proponents or anyone who critiques evolution is treated in mainstream media. But those who don’t subscribe to the New York Post wouldn’t have known about this important peer-reviewed paper.



On the other hand, those who read Science and Culture Today (SCT) were the first to hear about the paper when Luskin first reported on it back in May. The article received more than 12,000 views in the first week and has been viewed more than 87,000 times as of today.

This is why your support for Science and Culture Today is so important!

Free for All…But Not Free

Science and Culture Today (SCT, formerly Evolution News and Views) is in a league of its own. It provides daily reporting and analysis about evolution, intelligent design, neuroscience, bioethics, and other science-related issues. It also covers the relationship between faith and science, the impact of science on culture, and the conflicts over free speech and academic freedom in science. Finally, it fact-checks and critiques media coverage of science. Each year, we publish more than 700 new articles, and more than 1.2 million unique visitors read them free of charge. But quality content like this isn’t free.

SCT publishes work by scientists and scholars associated with Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture, as well as independent scholars and writers. SCT editors are responsible for ensuring that articles maintain high standards of factual accuracy, balance, fairness, clarity, and timeliness. Considerable time and effort went into updating the SCT website in 2025 to make it visually appealing and user-friendly.

If you use and appreciate this workhorse website, I hope you will consider making a generous gift this month.

Students, Educators, Parents

SCT is the backbone of the CSC, publishing content that is distributed through our Nota Bene and Faith and Science Update email newsletters. Our social media presence on X, Facebook, and Instagram leans heavily on the articles to provide fresh and engaging content. Students, educators, parents, and lay leaders rely on our content, as evidenced by some of the comments we’ve received.

“The design and layout [of SCT] are great. I love the name change, too! I’ll continue to share articles and use them with my students.”

“Your website and publications are both challenging, educational, interesting, and inspiring.”

“I appreciate learning about new discoveries and trust your content to be truthful.”

“Science and Culture Today is an invaluable resource for researching topics. I know that any article I find will have well-thought-out arguments to back it up and provide useful links for reference checking and further research. Many thanks for the work you do.”

Unlike many news sites, we don’t require a subscription to read full articles. Our goal is to make our informative content widely accessible with no barriers. We need many alongside us to make this valuable resource possible.

Will you make it possible for us to continue our efforts in 2026?

Thank you for your gift of any amount!