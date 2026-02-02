Watch: Cellular High Tech and Darwin’s Outdated Theory

“Back in Darwin’s day,” says the smart blue character in the new episode of the God Proofs series for young and old, “scientists thought the most basic life was a simple blob of protoplasm.”

The skeptical red character is startled: “Wow. Then how did they explain how life works?”

“They didn’t,” says his friend. “They couldn’t. They didn’t know that life runs code. And they didn’t know that code builds and runs all of the amazing systems that do life’s work.”

It’s an striking thing that for all we’ve learned about cells and the other components of life — “Life’s technology is more advanced than anything humans have ever built,” as the smart blue guy exclaims — for all that knowledge about life has advanced, we’re still stuck with Darwin’s theory from 1859, which was based on a false premise: “cells were just goo.”

What are the odds that a theory that antiquated would, in its basic elements, still function adequately, 167 years later, to explain how complex living systems arise? On the face of it, not very high.

Yet for all that it’s aged, evolutionists insist that Darwin’s idea is robust. Why the special pleading? Watch “How High-Tech in Your Cells Points to God” for a clue.