New God Proofs Episode: Making Logic Adorable

The new episode of God Proofs manages to do the seemingly undoable: make logic adorable. In just six minutes, the series for young and old with its two recurring characters (the smart blue one, the red doubter) develops three foundational truths which, together, point to the divine design of life. Concludes Mr. Blue: “Life’s technology is real. In all of human history and in all of science, the only explanation for technology is that it comes from a mind. Therefore, using the third foundational truth, the technology of life was designed. It was created by a mind. And that mind had to be enormously smart and powerful. That’s a pretty good description of God.” It’s hard to argue with that logic, though you are welcome to try. Watch:

