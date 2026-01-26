Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Latest

New God Proofs Episode: Making Logic Adorable

David Klinghoffer
January 26, 2026
The new episode of God Proofs manages to do the seemingly undoable: make logic adorable. In just six minutes, the series for young and old with its two recurring characters (the smart blue one, the red doubter) develops three foundational truths which, together, point to the divine design of life. Concludes Mr. Blue: “Life’s technology is real. In all of human history and in all of science, the only explanation for technology is that it comes from a mind. Therefore, using the third foundational truth, the technology of life was designed. It was created by a mind. And that mind had to be enormously smart and powerful. That’s a pretty good description of God.” It’s hard to argue with that logic, though you are welcome to try. Watch:

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Science and Culture Today
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow with Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture. He is the author of seven books including Plato’s Revenge: The New Science of the Immaterial Genome and The Lord Will Gather Me In: My Journey to Jewish Orthodoxy. A former senior editor at National Review, he has contributed to the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and other publications. He received an A.B. magna cum laude from Brown University in 1987. Born in Santa Monica, CA, he lives on Mercer Island, WA.
