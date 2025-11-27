Our gratitude can be for something from the past, the present, or the future. In a video with an Italian interviewer from the Fornace School of Philosophy (Scuola di Filosofia di Fornace), the wonderful biologist Michael Denton concludes with the top three reasons he’s bullish on the future of intelligent design. And remember, the author of The Miracle of Man has been an observer of the intellectual scene on the subject for more than forty years.

One reason, Dr. Denton says, is the “relentless” growth of the ID movement, in academia and around the world. This conversation is itself evidence on the latter point. (Fornace is in northern Italy.) A second reason is the way any materialist explanation of the origin of the cosmos (or of life, or of biological complexity) keeps looking more and more implausible. See the new book by Charles Murray (he is pictured at the top), Taking Religion Seriously — the surprise high-level “conversion” story of the year, explicitly influenced by Stephen Meyer’s Return of the God Hypothesis — on that. And finally, says Denton, there is a mounting realization that the mind is irreducible to matter, upsetting the Darwinian presumption that everything must be reducible to matter. See this year’s rock star book, The Immortal Mind, by Michael Egnor and Denyse O’Leary on that score. All three merit our gratitude. Watch below, enjoy, and have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

