Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

Putin-Xipressconference2023
Photo credit: Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.
Latest

Xi and Putin: Tyranny and Transhumanism

Wesley J. Smith
September 4, 2025
Bioethics, Technology
2
Categories
Bioethics
Technology
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

Others have written about Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin discussing the attainment of immortality through biotechnology, specifically, through the technique of repeatedly replacing organs.

I have nothing to add except this: Harnessing technology to attain hyper life-extension or immortality — such as by uploading one’s mind into a computer or, as Putin and Xi discussed, repeatedly having one’s organs replaced — is the transhumanist delusion. Transhumanism is mostly a materialistic wail of despair in the night, a desperate quest for hope for those who are terrified that death leads to obliteration: Carbon molecules you were and carbon molecules you shall be. I assume that, as a vile Communist, Xi believes this, too.

On the other hand, Putin claims to be an Orthodox Christian. Perhaps. If true, he should spend all of his time in Confession because, after his repose, he will have much bigger problems to worry about than obliteration.

Xi, of course, allows organ harvesting of Falun Gong and other political prisoners, not for transhumanist goals but to allow buckets of money to be made on the organ black market. Still, it wouldn’t surprise me if Xi has a political prisoner all tissue-typed and ready to be sliced and diced should the need arise.

Cross-posted at National Review.

© Discovery Institute