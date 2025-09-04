Xi and Putin: Tyranny and Transhumanism

Others have written about Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin discussing the attainment of immortality through biotechnology, specifically, through the technique of repeatedly replacing organs.

I have nothing to add except this: Harnessing technology to attain hyper life-extension or immortality — such as by uploading one’s mind into a computer or, as Putin and Xi discussed, repeatedly having one’s organs replaced — is the transhumanist delusion. Transhumanism is mostly a materialistic wail of despair in the night, a desperate quest for hope for those who are terrified that death leads to obliteration: Carbon molecules you were and carbon molecules you shall be. I assume that, as a vile Communist, Xi believes this, too.

On the other hand, Putin claims to be an Orthodox Christian. Perhaps. If true, he should spend all of his time in Confession because, after his repose, he will have much bigger problems to worry about than obliteration.

Xi, of course, allows organ harvesting of Falun Gong and other political prisoners, not for transhumanist goals but to allow buckets of money to be made on the organ black market. Still, it wouldn’t surprise me if Xi has a political prisoner all tissue-typed and ready to be sliced and diced should the need arise.

