Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

AlbertEinsteinwritingonablackboardinPasadena1931
Photo credit: Associated Press, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.
Latest

Even Scientists Are Starting to Doubt “Approved Views”

Science and Culture
August 28, 2025
Environment & Climate, Psychology, Scientific Freedom
3
Categories
Environment & Climate
Psychology
Scientific Freedom
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

A recent Orwellian firing gives some insight into what happens when an academic collides with Political Correctness:

Well, it is official, Marty Rowland PhD has been fired from his position as Special Issue Editor at the American Journal of Economics and Sociology (AJES). The reason he was given for being fired was his publication of our paper, Carbon Dioxide and a Warming Climate are not problems. The paper has been cited 23 times according to google scholar. It was first published online May 29, 2024, and is already in the top 1% of all 29 million papers followed by Wiley’s Altmetric tracker. It is the #2 paper published in the 83-year history of the AJES.

Andy May, Watts Up With That? August 17, 2025

Most likely, the paper was widely read because scientists are becoming skeptical of the narrow band of Approved Views. And the official response is hardly likely to generate confidence:

… Dr. Rowland calls his firing “Orwellian,” and we totally agree. The challenge by Tinus Pulles in an article somewhat offensively titled “Climate Denialism” cites two articles that directly compare “climate deniers” to holocaust deniers, see here for our critique of this paper. May & Crok has withstood all scrutiny to date.

The offensive and wildly inaccurate Tinus Pulles critique is the one cited by AJES board most when they explain why they fired Dr. Rowland. In addition, other board members were pressured by Wiley to write critiques of our paper, these are Cobb, 2024 and Gwartney & Lough. Both papers make the same argument that the “consensus” says climate change is dangerous so it must be so.” 

Watts Up With That?

Just Pretending

In this atmosphere, we were hardly surprised to learn of recent research that shows that many students who claim to have progressive views are just pretending. From Micaiah Bilger at The College Fix:

Psychology researchers Forest Romm and Kevin Waldman said they recently conducted research on University of Michigan and Northwestern students, and found that 88 percent pretend to be more politically progressive than they actually are.

Even in conversations with close friends, nearly half of the students said they hid their beliefs or doubts due to “fear of ideological fallout,” according to the researchers. 

“88 percent of students pretend to have progressive views: Northwestern scholars,” August 13, 2025

Romm and Waldman do not think this is Way Cool:

“This is not simply peer pressure — it is identity regulation at scale, and it is being institutionalized,” they wrote at The Hill. “Universities often justify these dynamics in the name of inclusion. But inclusion that demands dishonesty is not ensuring psychological safety — it is sanctioning self-abandonment.” More here at The Hill.

Not Trust-Fund Babies

They will publish their research formally in the fall. Meanwhile, from the Hill article:

Perhaps most telling: 77 percent said they disagreed with the idea that gender identity should override biological sex in such domains as sports, healthcare, or public data — but would never voice that disagreement aloud. Thirty-eight percent described themselves as “morally confused,” uncertain whether honesty was still ethical if it meant exclusion.

Most students are not trust-fund babies. They need those jobs when they graduate.

Cross-posted at Mind Matters News.

© Discovery Institute