Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

woman-looking-at-photo-on-social-media-app-person-names-on-s-309342251-stockpack-adobestock
Image Credit: Kicking Studio - Adobe Stock
Latest

Another Hypothesis for the Origin of Animals

Science and Culture
February 25, 2026
Evolution, Scientific Reasoning
2
Categories
Evolution
Scientific Reasoning
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

This one uses an analogy to the origin of smartphones. No kidding. Smartphones illuminate how animals came into existence.

It’s “A smartphone analogy to explore the origin of animals,” in The EMBO Journal (open access).* See, for instance, page 8:

We hypothesize that the evolutionary transition from LUAA to FACA may have followed a similar principle: rather than requiring many new components, it likely involved the development of an “Animal Operating System”. We define this Animal “OS” not as a single component, but as the hierarchical integration of multiple pre-existing systems into a cohesive developmental program. This includes the core Gene Regulatory Networks (GRNs) that define cell identity (the “kernel”), the cell–cell signaling and adhesion pathways that manage inputs and outputs, and the mechanisms that control cell number and stoichiometry (the “resource management”). The later evolution of more complex gene regulatory networks and chromatin architecture in bilaterians can be seen as a major “OS upgrade”, enabling more sophisticated body plans. It is worth noting that, despite their substrate differences, there are remarkable similarities between the network organization of gene regulatory networks and the architecture of operating systems. [Emphasis added.]

If evolutionary biologists keep going in this direction, Charles Darwin, Ronald Fisher, George Gaylord Simpson, Ernst Mayr, and T. H. Dobzhansky are going to climb out of their graves, brush off the dirt, and haunt university biology departments like brain-eating zombies. Enough is enough, already!

Yet, for all that, it’s a fun and very interesting article. Just not really evolutionary theory in any normal sense of the word. For instance, using Adobe Acrobat, we did a word search on “mutation.” Zero hits. Only one hit for “natural selection,” but it was in the references (as the partial title of a cited article, actually on the limits of selection).

* EMBO stands for “European Molecular Biology Organization,” only very discreetly indicated at the bottom of the page. Apparently, you’re just supposed to know that. Or research it on your smartphone.

© Discovery Institute