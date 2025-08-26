Jay Richards: AI, Robots, and Moravec’s Paradox

Talking with Allan CP on The Science Dilemma, Jay Richards punctures some illusions of AI hype. One is that AI is something really new. No, using a familiar search engine like the old Google was a form of AI, which describes any technology that seeks to mimic human intelligence. Dr. Richards introduces Moravec’s paradox, the insight that it’s often harder to accomplish things that seem easy (e.g., a robot that can effectively move about in three-dimensional space as successfully as, say, a cockroach does) than it is to do things that seem hard (e.g., a computer that’s mastered chess):

