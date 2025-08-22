Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

speaking
Photo credit: Priscilla Du Preez, via Unsplash.
Latest

In a Universe of Non-Living Matter, Communication Sets Us Apart

Andrew McDiarmid
August 21, 2025
Anatomy, Intelligent Design
3
Categories
Anatomy
Intelligent Design
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

Meaningful communication is found across all life forms, from the signals sent by trees through fungal networks to the deep conversations we can have with each other. It’s one feature that makes life uniquely different from a vast universe of non-living matter. But where does our ability to communicate come from? On this ID the Future, I continue my conversation with physicist and author Dr. Eric Hedin about the remarkable features that separate living systems from non-life. 

Effective communication requires three features: expression, reception, and comprehension. Without all three, communication fails. Dr. Hedin argues that communication is an irreducibly complex system, meaning if any one of its three features is removed, the entire system breaks down and ceases to function effectively. Furthermore, he states that each of these three features involves its own specific, complex biochemical, anatomical, and neurological functionality, making communication a “system of irreducibly complex systems.”

A Taste of the Complexity

Hedin gives us a taste of the complexity involved in our systems of hearing and speech. It involves coordinated anatomy for sound formation (vocal cords, pharynx, tongue, mouth, lips) and for receiving auditory signals (the ear, eardrum, ossicles, cochlea, hair cells, auditory nerve), all culminating in the brain’s ability to interpret these signals as meaningful sound or speech. He also shares an example of the unconscious communication going on in our bodies that keeps us alive. Without the constant interaction between hormonal chemicals, sensors, and the body’s comprehension to regulate and maintain blood pressure within required tolerances, we wouldn’t be able to stay conscious.

So how did living things get this powerful ability? Dr. Hedin asserts that the purposeful nature and intention evident in meaningful communication processes are not explainable by the forces of nature, which have no purpose-driven focus. Instead, the existence of effective communication in life is better explained by intelligent design, amounting to a “gift” that allows us to comprehend the world around us and live meaningful lives. 

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part conversation. Listen to Part 1.

Dig Deeper

Click here to display content from YouTube.
Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy.

Open "Why Communication in Living Systems Defies Darwinism" directly

© Discovery Institute