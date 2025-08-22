In a Universe of Non-Living Matter, Communication Sets Us Apart

Meaningful communication is found across all life forms, from the signals sent by trees through fungal networks to the deep conversations we can have with each other. It’s one feature that makes life uniquely different from a vast universe of non-living matter. But where does our ability to communicate come from? On this ID the Future, I continue my conversation with physicist and author Dr. Eric Hedin about the remarkable features that separate living systems from non-life.

Effective communication requires three features: expression, reception, and comprehension. Without all three, communication fails. Dr. Hedin argues that communication is an irreducibly complex system, meaning if any one of its three features is removed, the entire system breaks down and ceases to function effectively. Furthermore, he states that each of these three features involves its own specific, complex biochemical, anatomical, and neurological functionality, making communication a “system of irreducibly complex systems.”

A Taste of the Complexity

Hedin gives us a taste of the complexity involved in our systems of hearing and speech. It involves coordinated anatomy for sound formation (vocal cords, pharynx, tongue, mouth, lips) and for receiving auditory signals (the ear, eardrum, ossicles, cochlea, hair cells, auditory nerve), all culminating in the brain’s ability to interpret these signals as meaningful sound or speech. He also shares an example of the unconscious communication going on in our bodies that keeps us alive. Without the constant interaction between hormonal chemicals, sensors, and the body’s comprehension to regulate and maintain blood pressure within required tolerances, we wouldn’t be able to stay conscious.

So how did living things get this powerful ability? Dr. Hedin asserts that the purposeful nature and intention evident in meaningful communication processes are not explainable by the forces of nature, which have no purpose-driven focus. Instead, the existence of effective communication in life is better explained by intelligent design, amounting to a “gift” that allows us to comprehend the world around us and live meaningful lives.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part conversation. Listen to Part 1.

Dig Deeper

Read Dr. Hedin’s book Canceled Science: What Some Atheists Don’t Want You to See.

Watch this episode on our new YouTube channel: