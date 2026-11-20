My colleague Bruce Gordon is a philosopher of science who possesses not only a profound grasp of cosmology, but also communicates the implications of groundbreaking discoveries with the eloquence of a poet and the insight of a philosopher. In the journal Inference: International Review of Science, he recently published the article “Of Universal Bondage: The Ends of the Past,” examining the implications and limitations of the Borde–Guth–Vilenkin (BGV) theorem. This theorem played a pivotal role in Stephen Meyer’s book Return of the God Hypothesis, where it supports the case for an absolute beginning of the universe. Here, I will summarize Dr. Gordon’s article and its implications.

Purpose and Overview

Gordon begins with an evocative description of the universe envisioned by the cosmological model known as eternal inflation, explaining how it was posited to circumvent the need for a cosmic beginning,

The ever-kindling fire of eternal inflation grants the universe an appearance of self-sufficiency. Our observable universe emerges as a thermalized bubble from a still-inflating bulk that forever outruns it, spawning innumerable other bubble universes in endless array. But if inflation runs on interminably ahead of us, might it not also have gone on similarly before us, without a first moment and owing no physical account of its origin?

He then frames his analysis around a central question: Does the BGV theorem deliver a resounding no to the possibility of an eternal universe?

Alexander Vilenkin framed this possibility as an irresistible force confronting an immovable obstruction. The immovable obstruction is a four-page theorem published in 2003 by Arvind Borde, Alan Guth, and Vilenkin himself (BGV). I propose to examine the bonds by which this theorem binds our universe: what it claims, what it demonstrates, and where, weighed in the balance, it is found wanting. This last question will occupy most of our time, for the strength of a theorem is measured not just by the prison doors it clangs shut, but by the hidden passages it leaves open.

The remainder of the article examines three possible ways the universe might evade a beginning, classified according to its average expansion rate, H av :

Positive average expansion (H av > 0): expanding universe Negative average expansion (H av < 0): bouncing or cyclical universe No net expansion (H av = 0): infinitely old cosmic seed.

Expanding and Oscillating Universe

Gordon begins by considering a universe that is, on average, expanding: the condition under which the BGV theorem applies. Observations establish that our universe is currently expanding, and standard cosmological models suggest that it satisfies this condition. Gordon explains BGV’s mathematical implication, which supports the universe having a beginning,

[T]he theorem shows that the past length of the relevant geodesic is finite and the geodesic cannot be extended backward indefinitely. If the clock is run backward, the geodesic will come to a stop in finite proper time for massive particles or after finite affine length for light rays. Were this to happen along even one such geodesic, the spacetime containing it would be, by definition, past-incomplete.

Gordon then examines cyclic universes whose average expansion, traced into the past, is negative, so the condition of the theorem does not apply. He explains how such cosmologies still encounter other formidable obstacles to an eternal past arising from thermodynamics, quantum mechanics, and general relativity. In particular, proposals to reset entropy after each cycle lack any known physical mechanism. Thus, postulating an eternally oscillating universe faces converging challenges from multiple independent physical constraints.

Any objection that a coarse-grained reset at every bounce could preserve past-eternality is therefore just a plea for mechanism-free miracles, world without end. The second, contracting, road is thus blocked, not by a single result taken in isolation, but by the accumulation of many. A single boulder is an inconvenience, but an avalanche closes the way.

End of the Road

Gordon then addresses the final case where the universe existed for an infinite amount of time in a latent state:

The idea is that the universe was at rest through an eternal past, existing as a latent cosmic seed that only sprouted a finite time ago, or a cosmic egg that, in comparison with its infinite history, only recently hatched. When the average expansion rate of the universe is considered over this infinite asymptotic past, it is zero, and so the BGV theorem does not apply.

Here, Gordon offers an original contribution to the discussion. Drawing on established results from quantum spectral theory, he proposes the spectral no-go theorem for cosmology. He argues that a perfectly stable quantum state could exist indefinitely, but it would never transition into an expanding universe. Conversely, a state capable of transitioning into an expanding universe would be inherently unstable, making its indefinite persistence as a “cosmic egg” untenable. Thus, even models with zero average expansion face a formidable obstacle in avoiding a cosmic beginning.

Gordon concludes with an eloquent synthesis of his analysis, emphasizing how independent results from different branches of physics converge to challenge all three possible routes to an eternal universe:

So it is that our universe finds itself in temporal bondage with eternity beyond its grasp. Given a positive average expansion rate, the BGV theorem shows that the past must be finite… The second road, a negative average expansion rate, which characterizes a contracting universe and leaves open the prospect that our world began in a bounce, is temporally bound by cords that range from the classical singularity theorems to the results of Tolman, Wall, and Kinney–Stein. The only remaining escape, the road along which our universe might have emerged from a past-eternal cosmic seed, is also bound by the mutual exclusivity of past-eternality and productivity demonstrated by the spectral no-go theorem…. Thus, as far as present physics reaches, the trichotomy in H av is closed along each of its roads. We are temporally bound on every side, yet here we are.

In summary, Gordon draws upon recent developments in general relativity, thermodynamics, and quantum mechanics to expand the arguments for a cosmic beginning presented in Return of the God Hypothesis. Most notably, his proposed spectral no-go theorem provides a rigorous mathematical basis for challenging the possibility of a universe emerging from an eternally existing “cosmic egg,” a scenario not thoroughly addressed in Meyer’s work. Gordon’s analysis substantially strengthens the cumulative scientific case for Alexander Vilenkin’s conclusion: “There is no escape; they have to face the problem of a cosmic beginning.”