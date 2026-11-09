A few decades ago, there seemed to be only two choices on origins: If you doubted that Darwinian natural selection of random mutations could explain all the magnificent species in the living world — including intelligent, conscious humans — you had to believe that the Grand Canyon is only a few thousand years old. And if you saw the story of Noah and the ark as an allegory rather than as history, you had to believe that everything in the universe is the product of blind, unintelligent forces. I remember seeing a T-shirt with a picture of the Grand Canyon on the front. On the back was the message, “Six thousand years or four billion years — you decide.”

Since then, things have changed. The Big Bang theory, now widely accepted by science, says that the universe had a sudden beginning some 14 billion years ago. Since there were no natural causes before nature came into existence, it is today quite reasonable to take the first verse of the Bible, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the Earth,” as literal truth.

Three Scientific Discoveries

The beginning of time is one of the “three scientific discoveries that reveal the mind behind the universe.” highlighted in philosopher of science Stephen Meyer’s 2021 bestseller, Return of the God Hypothesis, and a focus of the movie based on that book, The Story of Everything.

The second discovery is that the laws and constants of physics are now known to be exquisitely “fine-tuned” for life. “The values of these numbers seem to have been very finely adjusted to make possible the development of life,” wrote physicist Stephen Hawking.

Atheists have long ridiculed those of us who believe in God for imagining that there is another reality outside our universe, beyond the reach of science. But to “explain” fine-tuning, atheists are now reduced to imagining many universes with random values for the constants of physics. They must argue that “The reason the fundamental constants have the values they do [in our universe] is because otherwise we would not be here to wonder about them.” They now have to imagine a huge or infinite number of other unobservable universes with different laws and conditions. Theists are only asking you to imagine one!

The third discovery highlighted in the book and the movie is that, far from being the blob of protoplasm imagined in Darwin’s day, a living cell is actually an incredibly complex factory (see Michael Kent’s videos 3, 4, 5, 6, and 10). Charles Darwin’s implausible explanation for evolution becomes more implausible with every biological and biochemical discovery, and the astonishing molecular machines found in every living cell are especially difficult to explain by Darwinian selection, or by anything other than a very intelligent designer.

The Atheist Creation Story

In the past, many Bible-believers insisted on the inerrancy of even the earliest stories in the Bible because they feared that questioning these stories would leave us with the absurd “creation” story of the atheists as the only alternative for what really happened. Today we can examine these stories critically, knowing that even if Genesis is not a scientific, but an allegorical, account of creation, what really happened is that God really did create “the heavens and the Earth” in the beginning.

Many scientists now are willing to attribute the universe and its laws to a Creator but still insist that Nature was left to take its course after the beginning. The rest of the Biblical account, however, paints a picture of a God who was more directly involved after the beginning in the creation of plants and animals and humans. Is there now scientific support for this view also?

Well, there are still many things about the history of life on Earth, such as the long times involved and the similarities between species, that may leave us thinking, “God would not create things that way.” But if there are things about the history of life that make it hard to understand why a Creator would create that way, it is much harder to imagine how Nature alone could have created everything we see in the living world.

If Not Intelligent Design, Then What?

If you don’t believe there was intelligent design involved somewhere in the origin or evolution of life, or in the evolution of conscious, intelligent humans, you essentially believe that the fundamental, unintelligent forces of physics alone could have rearranged the basic particles of physics on Earth into supercomputers and nuclear power plants and smart phones. The short video “A Mathematician’s View of Evolution” dramatizes this simple argument and this article highlights the video and shows that, contrary to the narrative promoted by many in the popular media, science has no clue as to how life could have originated or developed into intelligent humans without design.

If, as I claim, evolutionists are nowhere close to understanding how life began and have no plausible explanation for how it evolved into intelligent, conscious humans, then virtually all of their evidence for unguided evolution is of the form “This just looks like natural causes, because God would not create things that way,” an argument used frequently and explicitly by Darwin in the Origin of Species.

The fact that the universe seems to have been around for 14 billion years is not such a big problem for most Bible believers despite the conflict with a literal interpretation of the seven-day creation story of Genesis; the fact that the universe had a beginning at all is a much bigger problem for atheists. But the fact that species developed step-by-step over a long period of time is a problem for those who feel that God should have created all living things simultaneously, by waving a magic wand.

Harvard paleontologist George Gaylord Simpson wrote:

It is a feature of the known fossil record that most taxa appear abruptly…. Gaps among known species are sporadic and often small. Gaps among known orders, classes and phyla are systematic and almost always large. These peculiarities of the record pose one of the most important theoretical problems in the whole history of life: Is the sudden appearance of higher categories a phenomenon of evolution or of the record only, due to sampling bias and other inadequacies?

Of course, evolution must be gradual if Darwinism or any other materialist explanation is possible, so Simpson, like Darwin and almost every other evolutionist since, goes on to argue that the “sudden appearance of higher categories” is an illusion, that these major changes were not really sudden, only rapid. But if you think about what gradual transitions between major groups of animals would have looked like, you will understand why we don’t see them in the fossil record. Gradual development of the new organs or new systems of organs that gave rise to new orders, classes, and phyla would require the development of new but not yet useful features. The development of new organs through their initial useless stages obviously cannot be explained by natural selection, since new features present no selective advantage before they are useful.

The first four minutes of the video “Why Evolution Is Different” provide further documentation, including a New York Times News Service report on a 1980 meeting of “nearly all of the leading evolutionists” at Chicago’s Field Museum of Natural History, for the fact that major new features consistently appear suddenly in the fossil record and could not be explained by natural selection even if they arose gradually.

The same video, beginning at 16:03, further shows how similar the evolution of life is to the “evolution” of software or automobiles or other human technologies, with similarities between new creations and previous designs, but with large jumps where major new features appear, for the same reasons. Another way in which the evolution of life is like the evolution of human technology is the often-observed phenomenon of “convergence,” where similarities arise independently in distant branches of the evolutionary “tree”: for example, bats and dolphins developed echolocation abilities independently. As discussed at the end of the video, convergence suggests common design rather than common descent.

How Humans Design

So if the history of life looks like the way humans, the only other known intelligent beings in the universe, design things — through careful planning, testing, and improvements — why should this be taken as an argument against intelligent design? Notice that the God of the Bible seems to create through testing and improvements: after each step God “saw that it was good” and proceeded to improve on his creation. And at the end God “rested from all the work of creating that he had done.” This seems to suggest that God did more than wave a magic wand. No matter how intelligent a designer may be, he still has to get involved in the details!

What is it about the history of life that cries out most loudly, “God would not create things that way?” For many people, including me, it is not the long periods involved in creating and testing other forms of life, or the similarities between modern humans and earlier primates. It is the unsettling claim that conscious humans have been around for hundreds of thousands of years, since long before recorded history. Just showing a million-year-old human or near-human skull seems to be sufficient to silence most critics of Darwinism, even if it does not provide any evidence for a Darwinian origin of humans.

But since major new features consistently appear suddenly throughout the history of life, it seems reasonable to believe that consciousness might also have appeared suddenly. So, I think we are free to speculate that conscious humans may not have been around nearly as long as evolutionists imagine. According to the Genesis account, “God formed the man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being,” which could be interpreted to suggest that humans were endowed with consciousness after they were fully formed as animals.

What Is Truly Unreasonable

All of this involves a lot of speculation, but what is truly unreasonable is to believe that human brains and human consciousness could have evolved without design, gradually or not, over any length of time. The short video “Evolution Is a Natural Process Running Backward” shows, with a touch of humor and sarcasm, how unnatural unguided evolution really is. Since we don’t know the mind of God, we can never be sure why he created things the way he did. But we do know enough about Nature to be sure that unintelligent forces alone could not have created all the magnificent species in the living world, including intelligent, conscious humans.

As the German geneticist and intelligent design proponent Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig put it in a 2018 interview: “The Bible, 2,000 years ago … was much closer to the truth than the current story of chance.” After examining all the scientific evidence on origins, I think most Christians and Jews — and perhaps even some agnostics — will agree.

Cross-posted at The American Specator.