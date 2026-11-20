The evidence that Chinese surgeons harvest organs from murdered political prisoners, such as Falun Gong practitioners, is overwhelming. But evidence also shows that the means of death in some cases has been the organ procurement itself.

A new study reports that doctors who were demonstrated in a 2023 report (which I discussed here) to have so killed people have not only faced zero legal or professional consequences but have thrived in their medical careers. From “Compromised Doctors,” published by the International Coalition to Prevent Transplant Abuse in China” (citations omitted):

Peer-reviewed documentation: In 2022, the American Journal of Transplantationpublished a study examining 71 Chinese clinical papers from 56 hospitals in 15 provinces, dated from 1980 to 2015. It found that the procedures surrounding heart or lung procurement indicated that a proper brain death determination had not occurred, meaning that the donor’s death had been caused by the organ retrieval. Further, given the timing, those donors were almost certainly prisoners. The study cited 348 doctors and other medical staff as authors of the papers with the problematic brain death declarations.

Unsurprisingly, nothing was done about it:

More than three years later, no Chinese hospital, medical association or health authority has announced an investigation of those who authored the clinical papers. Internationally, only one professional body has taken a concrete step, refusing transplant papers that rely on organs or tissue taken from donors in China. Such lapses in accountability undercut international ethical standards and leave open the risk that similar practices could continue.

Talk About a Tactful Description

The organ-harvesting atrocities in China are not inadvertent but — as Jan Jekielek made clear in his book Killed to Order (2026) — a deliberate and unscrupulous policy to both make money from organ tourism and serve as a brutal means of suppressing outlawed religious groups and political dissidents.

The report names the implicated doctors and the hospitals at which they still practice. Despite this knowledge, the Chinese licensing authorities have shrugged in “institutional silence”:

No publicly documented Chinese prosecution has involved accountability for procuring organs from prisoners or for violating the dead donor rule. Notably, the two mainland surgeons named in the Taiwan case study were not publicly disciplined, including one from the same Shandong hospital as Li. That selectivity appears to be a deliberate choice, rather than a function of limited regulatory capacity. It is a pattern that has held across institutions and over many years, including after the dead-donor-rule violations were documented in the international medical literature.

Because, as the cliché has it, their murderous actions are a feature of the system, not a bug.

Little International Outcry

In the report, the author notes that there has been little international outcry over these atrocities, nor do Chinese doctors suffer significant peer consequences. It also makes suggestions for reform within China — which no doubt will be ignored — and urges international action, such as visa restrictions and sanctions against offending doctors. Moreover, civil society also has a role:

Medical journals and professional societies should not provide professional legitimacy to clinicians or institutions facing credible allegations of serious transplant-related misconduct, such as those named in the Robertson-Lavee appendix or this report. Professional societies should consider withholding, suspending or declining membership, fellowship, committee appointments, conference participation and other positions of professional recognition from the named individuals. Journals should apply heightened scrutiny to submissions involving implicated medical professionals or institutions. Such measures should be proportionate and open to review if an independent investigation or evidence-based response from individual doctors later addresses the findings.

I Can Hear the Yawning

It’s awful, so it amazes me how little concern governments, institutions, and corporations that do business in China — and most people — have about what can only be called atrocious crimes against humanity.

But it’s not hopeless. Money speaks. China needs investments, and companies can disincentivize these atrocities by refusing to do business in China so long as political prisoners are killed for their organs (and so long as Uyghurs are subjected to genocide). China craves international respect. But how can a country so brutal be welcomed as a respectable country? Every diplomatic engagement with the Chinese Communist Party should include public disapprobation for these organ-harvesting crimes.

Meanwhile, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act of 2025. The Senate should do likewise in the lame-duck session, and President Trump should sign it regardless of his “great relationship” with the Chinese tyrant Xi Jinping.

This is on us, too. How can we call ourselves civilized and continue to shrug at such atrocities?

Cross-posted at National Review.