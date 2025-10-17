Dealing with Further Objections to “Proof of God in 3 Minutes”

Here we dig deeper into some additional issues related to the argument of the new video “Proof of God in 3 Minutes.” (See also a post at Science and Culture yesterday, “New Video: “Proof of God in 3 Minutes” — Really? Here Are the Details.”)

The video states that “there really is no serious scientific argument against” (2:27) the conclusion that a violation of the conservation of energy at the beginning of the universe requires a “supernatural starting cause” (1:19). Note the important qualification “serious.” Of course, the video is not claiming that there are no arguments whatsoever against its position. It is claiming that the arguments that do exist aren’t really persuasive. The video deals with a few of the central objections, and the article yesterday deals with more. Let’s look more closely at other issues.

What Do Materialistic Models of the Universe Typically Mean By “Nothing”?

The video states that “we have never seen matter come from nothing” (2:18) and critiques the idea that virtual particles can “pop out of nothing” (1:54). When the video speaks of “nothing,” it means absolute nothing — i.e., not only no matter or no energy, but also no space-time fabric of the universe, no quantum fields, and no physical laws. In other words, the video’s usage of “nothing” means what the word “nothing” normally means to most people: absolute nothing, including the complete absence of anything that could serve as a precursor providing scaffolding for our universe. However, when cosmologists and quantum physicists speak of “nothing,” they usually mean something very different: a quantum vacuum governed by physical laws. This is most definitely not the conception of absolute nothing that the video uses. The video alludes to this point when it notes that when a cosmologist who is an atheist appeals to “nothing,” what he actually means is “an already-existing quantum energy field” (2:08) — i.e., an antecedent physical reality. Cosmologists and physicists who are apologists for atheism — individuals like Victor Stenger1 or Lawrence Krauss2 — argue that physics has shown that our universe can arise from nothing and that God is not needed, but they are (perhaps deliberately) being philosophically obtuse and begging the very metaphysical question at issue. Were they to confront the issue fairly, they would find they had no place to stand.

Stephen Meyer’s book Return of the God Hypothesis3, along with the work of philosopher of physics Bruce Gordon,4 detail how no cosmological theory explains how space and time came into existence from absolute nothing. Even models that involve quantum mechanics applied to space and time presuppose the existence of a universe, or some kind of quantum field. Meyer’s book, which develops a variety of arguments, also presents a version of the video’s argument, but uses the language and mathematical framework employed by cosmologists.

Models of Cosmological Origins Always Confirm This Fundamental Point

Physicists and cosmologists have offered an amazing variety of models describing how our universe might have come into existence from this very substantive conception of “nothing” — a “nothing” that still consists of space permeated by fields filled with energy.5 Philosopher Stephen Meyer calls these models “exotic,”6 and intelligent design proponents have written many critiques of them.7 Some of these models propose or entail the idea that the universe (and eventually the matter and energy inside of it) ultimately popped into existence much like quantum particles do — which is an argument that the video directly addresses. Many of these models are more like scientific conjectures than well-developed theories and key aspects of them are not currently scientifically testable. Moreover, the proliferation of these exotic cosmological models shows that there is no single model that represents a near-universal consensus as to what gave rise to the Big Bang, or any multiverse of which it is a part. But here is the most important point: Even if one of these models was eventually accepted by most scientists, it still would not address the fundamental challenge raised by the video.The video is talking about what could have produced the universe from absolute nothing. By contrast, these various models are merely proposing ways the current universe could have arisen from an already existing primordial physical state. In other words, these models evade the more fundamental question of what explains the existence of a primordial physical state in the first place. As we will see momentarily when we consider the Principle of Sufficient Reason, eventually a supernatural explanation will be required, just as the video argues.

Is Energy Really Conserved throughout the Universe?

The video identifies the law of the conservation of mass-energy as a foundational pillar of modern science (1:28). Some critics might respond to this claim by arguing that no energy conservation law exists in general relativity for the entire universe, and consequently mass and energy could appear spontaneously without cause, contrary to what the video claims. They might also observe that as spacetime expands, the total background vacuum energy of the universe as a whole increases. But the total energy associated with non-relativistic matter remains roughly constant and that associated with radiation (photons and relativistic particles) loses energy due to volume dilution and a redshift effect.8 Furthermore, in general relativity, energy-momentum is locally conserved (∇·T = 0) in the regimes relevant here — even though a global energy for an expanding universe is not straightforwardly defined.9 Finally, as we will discuss below, there is no ultimate physical explanation for the origin of energy.

Understanding how energy is conserved requires keeping track of all forms of energy. In classical physics, the total energy comprises kinetic energy — energy of motion, such as a ball rolling down a hill — and potential energy, which is stored energy that can be accessed to perform work. Examples of the latter include gravitational potential energy, such as a ball at the top of a tall hill, and electrical potential energy, such as the energy stored in a battery. In general relativity, the energy of quantum fields must also be taken into account.

Quantum fields permeate space, and they are central to particle physics and most cosmological models. Those who envision mass and energy appearing out of nothing do not appreciate that quantum fields always provide the required energy for their creation. The energy gained from what is created balances the energy lost from the field, so energy conservation still holds.10

For instance, inflationary models in cosmology postulate that an inflaton field drove the initial expansion of the universe.11 It is assigned a strength φ and an energy density V(φ). The field’s energy density acts like a cosmological constant. The greater the field strength, the greater the field’s energy density, which corresponds to a greater cosmological constant. The greater the cosmological constant, the greater the push to expand space. The cosmological constant works against the gravitational pull resulting from the mass-energy.

In such models, the inflaton field’s energy density is assumed to have been so large at the beginning of the universe that its initial expansion was exceedingly rapid. During this expansion, the field is conjectured to have rolled down its potential energy landscape, resulting in a decrease in its energy density. The stored potential energy of the inflaton field is then postulated to convert into mass-energy (a phase transition often called “reheating”). The sudden appearance of mass-energy in the universe does not violate the conservation of energy since the energy came from the field, as just described.

Even for those cosmological models that claim the expansion of the universe generates new space filled with inflaton energy, possibly resulting in a net universal energy increase,12 they must still explain how the universe began with space permeated by a field with a positive energy density. The idea that such energy could first emerge without any physical precursor conflicts with the foundational philosophical principle that something existing at all (e.g., a timeless quantum vacuum) is a fact requiring an explanation. In that regard, the notion of the spontaneous origin of space-time — the fusion of space and time in general relativity — already permeated with energy contradicts the metaphysical principle of causality, which holds that every event (everything that exists or happens) must have a cause (0:26). Let’s delve into the basis for this by examining the Principle of Sufficient Reason (PSR). As we will make clear, only a necessarily existent entity transcending space and time could first bring spacetime, imbued with energy, into existence.

The Principle of Sufficient Reason

Physics and cosmology have deep intersections with philosophy. Despite the proliferation of clever and exotic cosmological models, often motivated by a desire to preserve philosophical naturalism, none of them can answer a key philosophical argument based on the Principle of Sufficient Reason (PSR) — an argument that is closely related to the video’s general observation that “something cannot come from nothing” (0:30).

The PSR states that everything that exists that does not necessarily have to be exactly the way it is (i.e., those things we would call “contingent”) requires an explanation.

Here’s how the PSR applies to the present video: Even if some alternative exotic cosmological model turns out to be correct and there exist “laws” that operate prior to or outside our observable universe that give rise to our universe (for example, in a multiverse framework or a pre–Big Bang regime), those laws are not self-explanatory. There is nothing about the laws themselves that demand they describe a reality that actually exists, rather than not.

Indeed, the form of natural laws could, in principle, have been otherwise. Einstein’s field equations or the Schrödinger equation are not logically necessary truths — they are contingent descriptions of how our world in fact behaves. These laws operate in our “actual” world, but they are not necessary in all possible worlds.

The fact that our laws describe a life-permitting cosmos, yet things need not have been that way, underscores both their contingency and their teleological force. Many cosmologists (e.g., Carter, Penrose, Rees, Davies, Vilenkin, etc.) point out how improbable it seems that the mathematical form of our laws and the empirically determined constants governing their strength fall into the narrow range that allows a universe like ours to exist and support life. This strengthens our understanding that “these laws could have been otherwise” and the correlated perception that “it seems like we were intended to be here.”

When we consider the various exotic cosmological models that try to explain how the “something” we call our universe might have arisen, we see they always invoke contingent entities or realities that also require explanation. All these clever cosmological models do is create an explanatory regress, pushing the need for an explanation back to another contingent structure that itself needs to be explained. They cannot answer the simple and ultimate question addressed by the Principle of Sufficient Reason: Why is there something rather than nothing? The PSR tells us that there must exist something that transcends contingent reality and explains (or grounds) the being of everything that is contingent.

Of course, there are those who try to insist that the existence of the universe is just a brute fact that requires no explanation. But here’s the problem with this denial of the PSR: When someone insists there must be some things that exist for no reason at all (the universe, for example), it becomes impossible to distinguish between things that need an explanation and things that do not, for anything we might think is happening for a reason may in fact be happening for no reason at all. It cannot even be claimed that this is unlikely because no probability is assignable to situations that bear no relationship to the circumstances in which they occurred (because they happened for no reason at all).

This leads to a situation in which rationality collapses. Our ability to distinguish between things requiring an explanation and those that do not is destroyed. This means that science is completely stymied because the assumption that phenomena have causes that can be investigated is completely undermined. For these reasons, affirming the PSR is metaphysically and epistemologically necessary leads to the conclusion that there must be a transcendent first cause that explains why something exists rather than nothing at all.13 Thus, the PSR is highly relevant to the core observation the video makes — that “something cannot come from nothing” — and it provides us with a rock solid pathway to the video’s conclusion: a transcendent, supernatural first cause is necessary to explain why our universe and all of its matter and energy exist.14

