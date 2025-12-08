Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

2560px-RobertPGeorge39036187335
Photo: Robert P. George, by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.
Latest

Robert P. George on the Reality and Importance of Human Exceptionalism

Wesley J. Smith
December 8, 2025
Bioethics, Ethics, Human Exceptionalism
2
Categories
Bioethics
Ethics
Human Exceptionalism
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

Whether or not human beings are exceptional is one of the most important questions of our age. Either we have unique value and moral responsibilities, or we are just another animal in the forest, and if that is how we perceive ourselves, it is precisely how we will act.

Most contemporary commentary about this crucial issue denies our exceptionalism. But now, making his second appearance on the Humanize podcast, Princeton professor Robert P. George has authored an important new book — Seeking Truth and Speaking Truth — which argues in favor of human exceptionalism (although he doesn’t use that term) and grapples with the issues that flow from that important understanding.

George holds Princeton University’s celebrated McCormick Professorship of Jurisprudence and is Founder and Director of Princeton’s James Madison Program in American Ideals and Institutions. He has served as Chairman of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom and as a presidential appointee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights and the U.S. President’s Council on Bioethics. He has also been the U.S. member of UNESCO’s World Commission on the Ethics of Scientific Knowledge and Technology.

A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Swarthmore College, he holds the degrees of MTS and JD from Harvard University and advanced degrees from Oxford University, in addition to 23 honorary doctorates. He is a recipient of the U.S. Presidential Citizens Medal, the Honorific Medal for the Defense of Human Rights of the Republic of Poland, the Canterbury Medal of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, the Bradley Prize for Intellectual and Civic Achievement, the Barry Prize of the American Academy of Sciences and Letters, and Princeton University’s President’s Award for Distinguished Teaching. 

In other words, he is a very smart and accomplished guy. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Dig Deeper

© Discovery Institute