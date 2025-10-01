ID Education Day Is Coming to Tacoma, November 6!

For the past few years, we’ve held our most popular student event, ID Education Day, in Spokane, WA, and the excitement keeps growing! This past March, nearly 500 students from Central and Eastern Washington and North Idaho joined us, including one school that traveled nearly three hours to attend. To keep the momentum going and to serve the students of Western Washington, we’re excited to host our second “Creepy Crawly Complexity” ID Education Day in Tacoma on Thursday, November 6, from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm.

This is a fantastic field trip opportunity for middle and high school students in homeschool and private school settings to interact directly with scientists and learn about the complexity and diversity of insects, spiders, and worms. Students will get to hear special presentations from philosopher of biology Paul Nelson on the miracle of butterfly metamorphosis and the complexity of the roundworm, biologist Pedro Moura on the phyla Arthropoda, Annelida, and Nematoda, and megadrilologist George Damoff on the elaborate design of the earthworm and its role in ecosystems.

Photo source: Discovery Institute.

What’s the Goal?

The goal of the event will be to introduce students to the concept of intelligent design, to share updates from the field of zoology, and to think critically about the evidence (or lack thereof) for Darwinian evolution. In the panel Q&A, students will be encouraged to engage with our presenters to discuss the implications of their presentations for culture and worldview, helping them develop critical thinking skills and (in many cases) bolster their faith. There will be lots of audience participation, opportunities to win prizes, and additional resources to explore at the bookstore. Lastly, thanks to the generosity of the author, all students in attendance will receive a FREE copy of The God Proofs, the latest Discovery Institute Press young adult graphic novel.

We invite you to be a part of this engaging and educational event — and to help us share it with your churches, schools, co-ops, and small groups. To learn more or to register, visit the event site here.