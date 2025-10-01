Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

DSC05955-2
Photo source: Discovery Institute.
Latest

ID Education Day Is Coming to Tacoma, November 6!

Kate Kavanaugh
October 1, 2025
Intelligent Design, Science Education
2
Categories
Intelligent Design
Science Education
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

For the past few years, we’ve held our most popular student event, ID Education Day, in Spokane, WA, and the excitement keeps growing! This past March, nearly 500 students from Central and Eastern Washington and North Idaho joined us, including one school that traveled nearly three hours to attend. To keep the momentum going and to serve the students of Western Washington, we’re excited to host our second “Creepy Crawly Complexity” ID Education Day in Tacoma on Thursday, November 6, from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm. 

This is a fantastic field trip opportunity for middle and high school students in homeschool and private school settings to interact directly with scientists and learn about the complexity and diversity of insects, spiders, and worms. Students will get to hear special presentations from philosopher of biology Paul Nelson on the miracle of butterfly metamorphosis and the complexity of the roundworm, biologist Pedro Moura on the phyla Arthropoda, Annelida, and Nematoda, and megadrilologist George Damoff on the elaborate design of the earthworm and its role in ecosystems.

Photo source: Discovery Institute.

What’s the Goal?

The goal of the event will be to introduce students to the concept of intelligent design, to share updates from the field of zoology, and to think critically about the evidence (or lack thereof) for Darwinian evolution. In the panel Q&A, students will be encouraged to engage with our presenters to discuss the implications of their presentations for culture and worldview, helping them develop critical thinking skills and (in many cases) bolster their faith. There will be lots of audience participation, opportunities to win prizes, and additional resources to explore at the bookstore. Lastly, thanks to the generosity of the author, all students in attendance will receive a FREE copy of The God Proofs, the latest Discovery Institute Press young adult graphic novel.            

We invite you to be a part of this engaging and educational event — and to help us share it with your churches, schools, co-ops, and small groups. To learn more or to register, visit the event site here

© Discovery Institute