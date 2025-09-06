Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

St-thomas-aquinas
Image credit: Carlo Crivelli, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.
Latest

Logan Gage: Intelligent Design in a Thomistic Perspective

David Klinghoffer
September 6, 2025
Faith & Science, Intelligent Design
2
Categories
Faith & Science
Intelligent Design
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

Though I don’t have a personal stake in establishing a Thomistic view of intelligent design, I share Catholic philosopher Logan Gage’s puzzlement at the labors of a movement of other Catholic thinkers to enlist Aquinas against ID. Why would they do that?1 Dr. Gage warns against “psychologizing those that disagree with us. Especially as philosophers, we don’t like to do this. We don’t like to try to get inside their heads as to why they’re so wrong because we don’t want them to do that to us.” So I will abstain from speculation.

He, in any event, summarizes his case with three propositions:

  1. Fitting Darwinism into a Thomistic framework looks difficult.
  2. These supposedly Thomistic objections to intelligent design are misguided
  3. There is nothing in St. Thomas’s thought that should keep us from seriously considering intelligent design arguments.

These might seem like obvious truths, even to a non-Catholic, but as Professor Gage observes, they’re clearly not obvious to some otherwise thoughtful people. Hence the need for this smart, detailed, and very engaging presentation:

Click here to display content from YouTube.
Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy.

Open "Aquinas and Intelligent Design" directly

Notes

  1. I realized in writing this sentence that I was unconsciously quoting The Kiffness and his viral video about the people of Springfield, Ohio. Credit where credit is due!

© Discovery Institute